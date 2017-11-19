Stones could be out six weeks with hamstring injury

Manchester City centre-back John Stones could miss up to six weeks after leaving Saturday's match against Leicester City with a hamstring issue.

Blow for City as Stones limps off versus Leicester

The England defender pulled up clutching his hamstring 28 minutes into the contest at the King Power Stadium, and had to be replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

Watford 13/2 to beat West Ham 1-0



28. Concerns for John Stones who's pulled up in pursuit of the ball. Looks like his hamstring and that could be John's game over



0-0 #foxesvcity

— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 18, 2017



The 23-year-old initially appeared to be suffering discomfort in his hamstring during England's friendly with Brazil on Tuesday, and his injury on Saturday seemed to be a continuation of that problem.

In his post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola confirmed the 23-year-old is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

"It is unfortunate for us and for John and I think he might be out for six weeks with that type of injury," Guardiola said.

"We don't have a lot of central defenders, but the spirit in the team – and with all the players – is good so we are going to find a solution."

MORE:

'It's obvious' - Pochettino fumes over refereeing decisions after Arsenal loss

| ‘We’ve lots of time to think of Griezmann’ – Bayern sporting director

| Arsenal players declare 'North London is red' as Ozil celebrates Spurs win with a selfie

| Kiss goodbye to the Premier League! Alexis & Arsenal show Spurs who rules North London



Vincent Kompany made his own return from injury on Saturday and he looks set to be given a run of games in the centre of high-flying City's defence.

City would go on to defeat Leicester 2-0 thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne – the club's 10th straight league win.