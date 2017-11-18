News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ricciardo wins incredible Chinese Grand Prix
Ricciardo wins incredible Chinese Grand Prix

Lamela makes first Tottenham start in over a year

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Erik Lamela has returned to action for his first appearance in over a year as he lines up for Tottenham Under-23s against Chelsea.

Lamela makes first Tottenham start in over a year

Lamela makes first Tottenham start in over a year

The Argentine attacker had been a regular in the first-team under Mauricio Pochettino but a hip injury has kept him out since his last appearance on October 25, 2016, against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Spurs 9/5 in the North London Derby

While Spurs' first-team will take on fierce rivals Arsenal in their crucial game early on Saturday afternoon, 25-year-old Lamela starts for the younger side in the Premier League 2 clash with another London side.


pic.twitter.com/u7gnTIjqXN


MORE:
Gabriel: Arsenal vs Tottenham is like a war
| Aubameyang will be back in Dortmund team to face Tottenham - Watzke
| I admire Tottenham but not their trophy cabinet – Keown
| Arsenal vs Tottenham team news: Ozil, Alexis & Lacazette all start as Dele returns for Spurs

Although Pochettino's team are looking good in third-place in the English top flight, Spurs U-23s are eighth in their 12-team division - one point ahead of Chelsea U23s.

Lamela has made 121 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Roma in 2013 and is contracted to the club until 2020.

Back To Top