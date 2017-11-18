Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has warned Tottenham that if they wish to keep hold of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, they will have to become more successful.

I admire Tottenham but not their trophy cabinet – Keown

Mauricio Pochettino has built a side that has earned praise for its attractive football, but over his time with Spurs he has been unable to break a title duck that dates back to 2008, when they defeated Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Ahead of Saturday’s north London derby, Keown has warned fans of the Gunners’ bitter rivals that unless silverware follows their silky style, Tottenham may be forced to offload some of their greatest talents.

“While Tottenham's rivals are admiring their squad, nobody is looking over in envy at their trophy cabinet,” he told the Daily Mail.

“For all the plaudits, Spurs are yet to win a major honour under Pochettino.

“To keep hold of this promising side and prove that a shift in power has taken place, Tottenham need to start winning trophies.”

Keown speaks from experience, having seen Nicolas Anelka, Marc Overmars and Emmanuel Petit depart the trophyless Gunners at the end of the 1990s.

“Harry Kane and Dele Alli are as valuable to Tottenham now but if Mauricio Pochettino does not start winning trophies, he risks a similar break-up of his side,” he said.

“After the departures of Anelka, Overmars and Petit, we were able to rebuild and win the Double in 2002 but there is no guarantee Pochettino would be able to do the same.”

Since Spurs won the League Cup, Arsenal have claimed three FA Cups but finished below their rivals for the first time in 22 years last term.