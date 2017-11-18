T-Team's future in the Super League continues to hang in the balance

East Coast side T-Team's future continues to hang in the balance, when they announced that they require another extension to confirm their participation in the 2018 Super League.

On Friday, they revealed that M-League organiser Football Malaysia LLP (FMLLP) has accepted their request to again delay their confirmation, which must be submitted by November 22.

According to the club, they have made sure that all their documentations and licences are in order and they too are interested in continuing to participate in the top tier. However, they have not received the required greenlight from the Terengganu state government, the main financial backer of the club.

"We have prepared all the necessary documents to ensure that will be no problem when it is decided that T-Team will continue participating in the Super League, including the Malaysian FA licence," the club stated in a Facebook post.

Just days after beating relegation in their last 2017 Super League match, the Titans were shocked by the revelation that they may be rebranded by the state government, and may even have to play in the second tier as the official feeder team of Terengganu, the other team to be backed by the state.

Terengganu finished the 2017 season as the second-tier runners up, to earn promotion and a quick return to the Super League.