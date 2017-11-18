Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Martellus Bennett: 'He quit on us'

Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix didn't appreciate the way former Packers tight end Martellus Bennett made his way out of Green Bay.

“At the end of the day you have to think of it as a business. Me, personally? I thought he quit on us,” Clinton-Dix told the Wisconsin State-Journal Thursday. “I don’t fault him, but I did think he quit on us. He let us down — as a teammate."

Bennett was released by the Packers last week, and one story suggested it was because he failed to report a medical condition. In what is an entirely "he said, he said" situation, Bennett said that he was told he could play by the team doctor but he didn't think he could. The Packers then released him and Bennett went off on them on Instagram.

Bennett then signed with the Patriots and caught three passes in New England's 41-16 win over the Broncos. Clinton-Dix took note of that.

"For a guy that came in, of his caliber, his leadership quote-unquote, I expected more from him," Clinton-Dix said. "I held him to a higher standard, me personally. But he handled it the way he wanted to handle it."

After losing Bennett last week the Packers were able to come back and get a 23-16 win over the Bears Sunday. Clinton-Dix and his teammates said they valued that win a lot more after everything that went down in the last couple of weeks.

“I honestly think winning on Sunday gave us a motivation to go out every week (going forward) and compete," Clinton-Dix said. "That was the hump we needed to get over — winning a game, first and foremost. That Marty stuff, I’m glad we got it out of the way. It’s time to move on.”