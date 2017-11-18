The weather may have an impact on some games Sunday with cold and wet conditions expected in Cleveland and New York. It will be cold in Chicago and Green Bay, but the 30-degree temperatures should be coupled with sunny skies.

NFL Week 11 in five tweets

It will also be in the 30s in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon and the Rams are probably glad their game against the Vikings will be played under a roof at U.S. Bank Stadium.

While the Rams get a reprieve in their trip from Southern California, the Jaguars aren’t so fortunate in theirs to Cleveland's great outdoors.

Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season in five tweets

1. Freezing Fournette



#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette isn't a fan of the cold. There probably won't be any snow angel TD dances for him in Cleveland. "That's not my thing."

— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 16, 2017



Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is from New Orleans and played college football at LSU. Now in Florida, Fournette is not looking forward to this weekend’s trip to Cleveland, which is expecting 30-degree temperatures, high winds and snow. Fournette said he “hates the cold” and sleeps “in the heat.” The wintry weather could also aggravate his nagging ankle injury, which kept him out of Friday's practice.

2. Pragmatic Parker



DeVante Parker says he’s catching everything that comes his way but said he does not feel like it’s his place to demand the ball more. “Maybe when I’m older.”

— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 16, 2017



The Dolphins would love to get a big game from receiver DeVante Parker on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Parker has 30 catches for 378 yards and just one touchdown. The third-year receiver said he wants to rediscover the “edge” he played with earlier in the year. He has a good chance Sunday against the NFL’s 29th-ranked pass defense.

3. Goff the Great



Since 2000, only 4 players have had 650+ passing yards, 7+ passing touchdowns, 0 turnovers, and a 140+ passer rating in a 2-game span within a season:



Peyton Manning

Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers

...

Jared Goff (last 2 games)

— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 16, 2017



Second-year quarterback Jared Goff is having a breakout season, and the Rams (7-2) are the NFL’s highest-scoring team. Goff is coming off two outstanding games against Giants and Texans, but those teams have a combined four wins and defenses that rank 31st and 23rd, respectively. Things get significantly more challenging this week against the 7-2 Vikings and their fifth-ranked defense.

4. Nate Favre?



Why Micah Hyde calls Buffalo #Bills rookie QB Nathan Peterman "Nate Favre" https://t.co/rr0LtTeA5K #BillsMafia

— Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) November 15, 2017



Micah Hyde spent four seasons with the Packers, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. By then, Favre had been retired for three years and was six years removed from Green Bay. It’s nice Hyde has confidence in Nathan Peterman, but his comparison is quite the stretch. Peterman, a fifth-round pick from Pitt, will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Chargers.

5. Moral victory



Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. cited 2015 Super Bowl: Lost but “I’ve had some success against Brady.”

— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 16, 2017



MORE:

Cowboys will be without LT Tyron Smith Sunday, report says

| Richard Sheman injury update: Seahawks CB says he'll be back in May, June



Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. was Seattle’s linebackers coach in 2014, when the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl. Tom Brady led the Patriots to a dramatic 28-24 win by passing four 328 yards and four touchdowns, but he was intercepted twice. One of those picks was by linebacker Bobby Wagner, so Norton is right in that his group had “some success against Brady.” Some.