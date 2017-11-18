Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Serena Williams reportedly marries Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans

The nuptials came about 11 weeks after 23-time grand slam champion Williams gave birth to the couple's first child, a girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr on September 1.

Williams and Ohanian started dating in 2015 and announced their engagement last December.

According to the Miami Herald, the wedding took place at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, a 19th-century warehouse converted into a gallery.

The guest list featured a plethora of A-listers, including Beyonce and husband Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Ciara, as well as former world number one Caroline Wozniacki with new fiance David Lee and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

While New Edition was the featured entertainment, gospel, funk and brass jazz bands from New Orleans also performed.