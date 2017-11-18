Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde says fans should not worry about Lionel Messi's contract renewal.

Don't worry about Messi renewal, Valverde tells Barcelona fans

The 30-year-old agreed a new deal in July but the La Liga leaders are still to announce the signing of the document.

Messi hat-trick v Leganes - 11/2

The delay in the process has led to increased speculation over Messi's future, with the Argentina star available to hold talks with clubs in January over a possible free transfer next year, assuming the contract remains unsigned.

However, Valverde has offered some advice to any supporters who are concerned about the prospect of Messi leaving Camp Nou.

"I'd tell them not to worry, and to watch Messi play and realise that he isn't worried. It's a pleasure to watch him," he told a news conference on Friday.

Barca resume La Liga duties on Saturday with a trip to Leganes, who are in ninth place in the table after a strong start to the season.

Valverde has warned his side not to underestimate their opponents as he believes this is the kind of fixture that cost them the title last term.

MORE:

What is Neymar's net worth and how much does the PSG star earn?

| Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Goal 50!

| Free agents: Which players' contracts are expiring at Europe's top clubs?

| 'I won't sign new deal' - Cristiano Ronaldo denies Madrid contract demands



"What worries us about Leganes is that they're an opponent who have conceded few goals," he said. "We have a lot to win because it's an important game before the important run before Christmas.

"We have to be alert for this kind of match. We lost points at these sorts of grounds last year and it cost us LaLiga. It's not as glamorous to play against Leganes as it is against Atletico Madrid but we have to apply ourselves and know that it will be tough."