Jameis Winston denies groping Uber driver; NFL reportedly investigating

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is being investigated by the NFL after an Uber driver accused him of groping her in 2016, BuzzFeed News reported Friday.

The Uber driver, identified as Kate, said she picked up Winston in Scottsdale, Arizona around 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Shortly into the trip she said Winston “behaved poorly” by shouting homophobic slurs at pedestrians before asking to stop by a drive-thru for food.

While waiting in line, Kate said Winston, who was the lone passenger and sitting in the front seat, “reached over and he just grabbed my crotch” for three to five seconds before she removed his hand.

“I wasn't just creeped out,” Kate said. “I was frozen.”

Kate, who no longer drives for Uber, said she doesn’t want money, but wanted to tell the truth “about a powerful man who felt entitled to my body when all I wanted to do was my job.”

“If I’m silent, I fear that further harm will come to other women, if it hasn’t already," she said. “He sexually assaulted me, and I have every right to tell the damn truth about it.”

A spokesperson for Uber told BuzzFeed News in a statement that Winston was permanently removed from the app after Kate filed an incident report.

According to BuzzFeed, the NFL sent a letter to Kate saying the league “has been informed that you may have been the victim of such a violation perpetrated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston. The league takes allegations of this nature very seriously and has opened an investigation into this matter.”



From the letter sent by the NFL’s special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel to the Uber driver: pic.twitter.com/KtUESNZjeM

— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 17, 2017



Winston acknowledged the report and denied the accusations, claiming Kate "was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her."

You can read Winston's statement in full below:

A news organization has published a story about me regarding an alleged incident involving a female Uber driver from approximately two years ago. The story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with this driver. I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her. The accusation is false, and given the nature of the allegation and increased awareness and consideration of these types of matters, I am addressing this false report immediately. At the time of the alleged incident, I denied the allegations to Uber, yet they still decided to suspend my account.

I am supportive of the national movement to raise awareness and develop better responses to the concerns of parties who find themselves in these types of situations, but this accusation is false. While I am certain that I did not make any inappropriate contact, I don’t want to engage in a battle with the driver and I regret if my demeanor or presence made her uncomfortable in any way.

The Buccaneers addressed the BuzzFeed story with the following statement: “We are in the process of obtaining further information regarding today’s media report. We take these matters seriously and are fully supportive of the investigation that is being conducted by the NFL."

Nine months after the alleged incident with Kate, Winston settled a civil lawsuit stemming from rape allegations in 2012.

Winston is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that will likely force him to miss a second straight game Sunday against the Dolphins.