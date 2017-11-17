Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm after Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka struck twice to leave India five down on another weather-affected second day of the first Test at Eden Gardens.

Pujara shows resistance on another rain-affected day

Suranga Lakmal took three wickets without conceding as the top-ranked side slumped to 17-3 on an opening day which only 11.5 overs were bowled due to rain and bad light in Kolkata.

Shanaka, playing his second Test, got in on the act in the morning session on Friday, Ajinkya Rahane (4) nicking the seamer behind as the patient Pujara watched on at the other end with India in deep trouble on 30-4.

Ravichandran Ashwin hung in there for 29 deliveries in conditions which again very much favoured the bowlers, but was on his way for the same score as Rahane after picking out Dimuth Karunaratne at backward point to give Shanaka (2-23) a second wicket.

The classy Pujara ticked along nicely, scoring nine boundaries to move on to 47 not out when an early lunch was taken due to rain with Wriddhiman Saha unbeaten on six.

No further play was possible, so only 32.5 overs have been bowled in the opening two days of the three-match series.