The Premier League returns this weekend with one of the most anticipated clashes of the season when Arsenal host Tottenham in the North London derby.

WATCH: Can Tottenham cement new-found dominance over Arsenal?

The Gunners have lost only two of their last 32 home league games against Spurs, but the landscape in the capital has changed over recent years.

The form team in the country over the past two years, Tottenham are no longer left trailing in the wake of their more successful neighbours.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs revival has left them unbeaten in their previous six North London derbies – their longest ever winless run against their rivals in league competition.

Third-placed Tottenham sit three places and four points ahead of their local rivals coming into the weekend and have won six of their last eight in the league.

Who can handle the pressure? Arsenal or Spurs? The derby stats are positive for Arsenal, but the form points to Spurs Posted by Goal.com on Friday, 17 November 2017

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City and will be desperate for some inspiration from Alexis Sanchez, who has scored or assisted four goals in his last five Premier League appearances at the Emirates.

And the Chilean should find himself some goalscoring opportunities - Mesut Ozil has created no less than 30 of them in the PL this season, behind only Kevin De Bruyne and Cesc Fabregas

Talisman Harry Kane has scored in all five Premier League games he’s played against Arsenal. Only Emmanuel Adebayor (8) and Robert Pires (7) have scored more goals in this fixture in the Premier League.

Who will handle the pressure?

The Goal Pressure Index is presented by Sure, Official Partner of Chelsea FC, Everton FC and Southampton FC. Join the conversation on Twitter @Sure.