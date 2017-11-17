Warne: Australia look confused ahead of Ashes

Shane Warne says Australia look "confused" after Tim Paine was given a shock recall for the first two Ashes Tests.

Paine has not played a Test for seven years, but the Australia selectors raised eyebrows by recalling the wicketkeeper a week before the opening Test at the Gabba.

The 32-year-old has not donned the gloves in the Sheffield Shield or JLT One-Day Cup at the start of the domestic season, but will be behind the stumps against England rather than state team-mate Matthew Wade or Peter Nevill.

Uncapped opener Cameron Bancroft is set for his debut in Brisbane, while veteran batsman Shaun Marsh is set to come in at number six after being included in a 13-man squad.

Former Australia spinner Warne was left bemused by the selectors' choices on Friday.

"England at the moment are just going along nicely," the legendary tweaker said at the Wide World of Sports Ashes launch in Sydney.

"Australia look confused. They're picking wicketkeepers that aren't even keeping for their state.

"To me, I think England are in a better situation going into that first Test than what Australia are."