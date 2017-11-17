Cris 'Cyborg' Justino (18-1) may finally have a challenge on her hands. The UFC women's featherweight champion will take on former bantamweight title holder Holly Holm (11-3) for the women's featherweight (145) championship at UFC 219 on Dec. 30.

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino and Holly Holm will fight for UFC featherweight title



BREAKING: There’s a title on the line at #UFC219!@CrisCyborg is set to defend her undisputed featherweight championship against @HollyHolm in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. pic.twitter.com/zHAGrIQDir

— UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2017



Cyborg has widely been regarded as the most dangerous fighter in women's MMA for the last decade, but she has never truly had a matchup with a fighter who is near her level. Holm could be just that. The former 135-pound UFC women's champion was the first woman to beat the seemingly unbeatable Ronda Rousey and she did so in dramatic fashion with a brutal head-kick knockout at UFC 193 which won her the bantamweight belt.

Holm is a former professional boxer and one of the best strikers in women's MMA and UFC. Holm lost her belt to Miesha Tate after taking down Rousey, but she is certainly good enough to compete with Cyborg.

Justino is one of the biggest and strongest female fighters in the world and has done nothing but dominate in her time with the UFC.

This fight with Holm will be her first true test at 145 pounds which is her natural fighting weight. She has routinely had to fight at catchweights in UFC because there simply aren't women of her caliber at her size in MMA. She won the bantamweight belt in a matchup with Tonya Evinger, who routinely fights at 135 pounds.

MORE:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino responds to Ronda Rousey's trainer about potential fight

| Watch: Holly Holm delivers vicious knockout kick to Beth Correia’s head



Holm has lost three of her last four fights, but one was a controversial one to Germaine de Randamie in the first bout for the UFC women's featherweight title, another was on a last second submission to Tate in a fight she was ahead on the scorecards, and the final one came in a five-round decision to Valentina Shevchenko.

She is a formidable opponent for Cyborg and one who has fought at 145 pounds. The Brazilian has yet to see this level of opponent in the UFC.