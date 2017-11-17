Chris Kirk fired an impressive nine-under 63 to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the RSM Classic on Thursday.

Kirk leads RSM Classic after fine 63

The American, winner of the PGA Tour event in 2013, holed seven birdies and an eagle on the Plantation course at Sea Island Golf Club in the opening round.

Joel Dahmen is outright second at eight under, with the top seven on the leaderboard having started the tournament on the Plantation course.

Jason Kokrak, Hudson Swafford and Brian Gay are tied for third a further shot back after opening with 65s.

Kirk took advantage early with five birdies on his first eight holes before two more followed on 14 and 16.

He completed his round with an eagle at the par-five 18th.

Kang Sung and Austin Cook produced six-under 66s on the Plantation course to be tied for sixth.

A group of 10 players are in a tie for eighth at five under.

Nick Watney and Brice Garnett are among them after playing the Seaside course, while the other eight all started on Plantation.

Fresh from his maiden PGA Tour win at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Patton Kizzire carded a four-under 66.

Defending champion Mackenzie Hughes is tied for 95th after an even-par 70 on the Seaside course.