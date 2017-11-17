Klopp returns to Liverpool training after hospital visit

News

Jurgen Klopp returned to Liverpool training on Thursday after visiting hospital the day before.

The Reds boss missed training Wednesday as he attended a hospital appointment as a precautionary measure after feeling ill.

Klopp had said he felt unwell after a charity trip to South Africa.

The Reds released a statement on Wednesday, saying Klopp's trip to hospital was precautionary.

“Jurgen Klopp has attended a hospital appointment today as a precautionary measure, after feeling ill. He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result,” the statement read.

He was back at Melwood on Thursday, however, to oversee training as normal.



Liverpool return to Premier League action following the international break against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

