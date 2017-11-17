Borussia Dortmund have dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the squad for Friday's game with Stuttgart for "disciplinary reasons".

Aubameyang dropped by Dortmund for 'disciplinary reasons'

The Bundesliga club confirmed the news via their official Twitter account on Thursday following reports the striker would not be involved.

"Aubameyang has been removed from the squad for tomorrow's match for disciplinary reasons," the club said, without offering any further clarification on the nature of his indiscretion.

The 28-year-old has shouldered much of the blame for Dortmund's slump in recent weeks, which has seen them win just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Aubameyang has not scored since netting a double in the 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to RB Leipzig on October 14 and spoke this week of his eagerness to recapture his form.

"It is expected of me that I score goals," he told Bild.

"That's my job. I face up to criticism even though I don't think everything's fair. I know that I now need to score goals again. But there have been periods like this before."

Dortmund head into the match in third place, six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich and two behind Leipzig.