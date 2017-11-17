The NFL Players Association has invested an undisclosed amount in the London-based venture capital fund focused on developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases that billionaire Bill Gates pledged $100 million to earlier this week.

NFLPA invests in Bill Gates-backed dementia research fund

The NFLPA announced Thursday its investment in the Dementia Discovery Fund, which is based in Boston and London.

“For the same reason that we instituted rule changes, concussion protocols and pay for post-career neurological benefits, our capital investment in this fund complements our current investment initiatives with the Harvard Football Players Health Study,” NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith said in a statement. "I am proud of the work we do to protect our current and former members and aid the overall health of everyone suffering from neurological conditions.”

The DDF is focusing its research on brain diseases, in particular those that are associated with dementia, such as CTE, the chronic brain condition frequently connected to the repetitive blows to the head that NFL players are subjected to.

The union's announcement comes the same week that not only Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, pledged a combined $100 million to DDF's Alzheimer's disease research but also that CTE was confirmed for the first time in a living former NFL player.

Alzheimer's, like CTE and ALS, has been linked via research to repetitive brain injuries in football.