Leicester Tigers' former England and British and Irish Lions forward Tom Croft has retired at the age of 32 on medical grounds.

Former England and Lions forward Croft retires

The Tigers academy graduate won 40 caps for his country and twice toured with the Lions – in 2009 and 2013 – but was hampered by injuries.

Croft made 173 first-team appearances for Leicester after making his debut 12 years ago, winning the Premiership four times and playing in the 2009 European Cup final defeat to Leinster.

The back-row said: "I've played professional rugby at Leicester for 12 years and in that time I've enjoyed every second of it. I've played alongside and against some incredible players and made many lifelong friends in the game.

"Unfortunately I have also suffered some reasonably significant injuries and now, after seeking advice on a neck injury, I have to announce my retirement as a player.

"Leaving the game has been a massive decision for me, it is all I've known since leaving school, but with the issues I've had fitness-wise over the last few years and with my wife and two young kids at home, it's the right time to hang the boots up and move on to the next chapter."