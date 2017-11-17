It hasn’t been pretty for the Steelers over their last two games, but they have won four straight and will look to extend that win streak Thursday against the visiting Titans (8:25 p.m. ET, NBC, NFL Network, Amazon Prime).

Week 11 NFL Kickoff: Primetime games have serious playoff implications

The Steelers (7-2) struggled to put away the hapless Colts (3-7) last Sunday, 20-17, and benefited from some questionable coaching decisions two weeks earlier in the 20-15 win over the Lions.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has played well since throwing five interceptions in a 30-9 loss to the Jaguars. He has six touchdowns (and three interceptions) during the four-game win streak.

The Titans secondary has been on fire recently as safety Kevin Byard has five interceptions over the last three games.

Tennessee (6-3) is tied with the Jaguars for the lead in the AFC South, and Thursday’s game against the AFC North leaders could be a factor in playoff seeding come January. The Jaguars face the winless Browns on Sunday, putting a little more pressure on the Titans to pull off an upset in Pittsburgh.

The Panthers, Colts, Jets and 49ers are off this week. The Buccaneers and Dolphins were also supposed to be but will play Sunday in Miami in a game rescheduled from Week 1 because of Hurricane Irma. The NFL's final International Series game of 2017 will be Sunday in Mexico City, where the Patriots and Raiders meet.

NFL Week 11's marquee games

Rams (7-2) at Vikings (7-2)

1 p.m. ET Sunday (Fox)

The Rams have been rolling so far with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense and a defense ranked third in points allowed, but they've beaten just two teams with winning records and the schedule is significantly more difficult over the season's second half. That begins Sunday in Minnesota against the NFC North-leading Vikings.

If the Rams win at U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of this season’s Super Bowl, they will have served that they’re here to stay. A loss would create some doubt with games against the Saints (7-2), Eagles (8-1) and Seahawks (6-3) over the next month.

Eagles (8-1) at Cowboys (5-4)

8:30 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

The Cowboys are desperate for a win but also shorthanded with the NFC-leading Eagles coming to town. Not only is Ezekiel Elliott suspended, but also starting left tackle Tyron Smith is unlikely to play and linebacker Sean Lee already has been ruled out.

After Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn recorded six sacks last week against the Cowboys, it’s safe to say Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham will pin his ears back Sunday.

Falcons (5-4) at Seahawks (6-3)

8:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

MORE:

Updated 2017 NFL schedule: Pair of Saints games among those flexed

| Vikings don't want Panthers' Greg Olsen calling Rams game



Seattle is another team dealing with multiple injuries and could be ripe for an upset. The Seahawks have been beaten at home by the Redskins and even in last week's win over the Cardinals lost Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman for the season.

Safety Earl Thomas could be back after missing two games, but the Seahawks might be without injured safety Kam Chancellor. A depleted Seahawks secondary could mean a big night for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, but the Atlanta offense will be without running back Devonta Freeman (concussion).