Why Franck Kessie snubbed Chelsea, Napoli to join AC Milan

Franck Kessie’s agent, George Atangana has revealed the reason why interests from Serie A outfit, Napoli and Chelsea were snubbed in favour of a move to AC Milan in the summer.

Kessie joined Vincenzo Montella’s men from Atalanta on a two-year loan deal in June after his impressive displays in the Italian top-flight where he scored six goals in 30 league games last season.

Despite interests from the Rosonerri rivals and English Premier League champions, Atangana disclosed the Ouragahio-born midfielder opted for a move to the San Siro to start an exciting new project.

"Kessie? Big clubs always want to sign top talents and there wasn't only Napoli on him. He evaluated many different offers and projects before making his final decision,” Atangana told Radio CrC.

"He chose Milan since it was the start of a new and exciting project. They had been following him for some time and they moved quickly to get him."

Kessie has notched two goals in 12 Serie A games this campaign and will be hoping to help AC Milan get a win over Napoli at the Stadio Sao Paolo on Saturday.