One of the most difficult things to do in Fantasy is to keep your finger on the pulse of all 20 clubs. With 220 players starting every week in the Premier League it is easier for people to make assumptions on who is going to line up based on past performances or name recognition.

Fantasy Football: Son, Moreno and other Premier League players who start more than you think

Avoiding that pitfall is one of the easiest ways to gain an advantage on your friends and/or other competitiors in your leagues. In that spirit, below are four players, one at each position, that have recently established or re-established themselves into their club’s starting line-up. This type of player is even more valuable in the Goal game as, with no bench, you are more heavily rewarded for owning players who consistently start.

Forward: Glenn Murray - Brighton, £6.3m, owned by 0.33% of managers

Murray got the starting job due to Tomer Hemed’s suspension and has kept it ever since. In fact, over the last five matches, no one has scored more goals than the 34-year-old's four. It would be unrealistic to expect him to keep up this pace, especially considering Brighton's low chances created rate, but he’s cheap, under owned, and starting every week. Every team can use a forward player like that.

Midfielder: Son Heung-Min - Tottenham, £7.0m, owned by 5.33% of managers

The only concerns surrounding the Korean have been about his playing time. When he’s on the pitch, Son is a lethal fantasy asset as he proved last season, finishing top 10 in the Goal game despite only starting 23 matches. The Spurs man is top five in Premier League goals since getting back into the starting XI which is itself a top five attack. Oh, and Spurs have never failed to score against Arsenal under Mauricio Pochettino.

Defender: Alberto Moreno - Liverpool, £5.2m, owned by 1.55% of managers

There are valid concerns when it comes to Liverpool’s defence, but there is Fantasy value here. Jurgen Klopp’s men actually boast the second best home defence in the league and have kept two consecutive clean sheets at Anfield. Looking forward, in their next 10 matches, Liverpool have six home fixtures and will will face just three top 10 attacks. As for Moreno, he earned an assist in each of his last two Champions League matches which should translate to Premier League success sooner rather than later.

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope - Burnley, £5.7m, owned by 1.15% of managers

Tom Heaton was a Fantasy darling and now his replacement, Pope, is becoming one himself. He currently has made third most saves in the league and every one of those is worth 0.5 points. The 25-year-old has three clean sheets in the last five matches and, with the worst chance creating side on the horizon (Swansea), is the add of the week.

Save