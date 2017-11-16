The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks further muddled the packed Eastern Conference by earning their fourth straight wins on Wednesday.

Bucks, Wizards make moves in East with fourth straight wins

John Wall scored 27 points, and Bradley Beal added 26, to lead the Wizards (9-5) past the Heat 102-93. Washington outscored Miami 30-19 in the first quarter, and then iced the game with a 31-19 fourth quarter.

The Bucks earned their fourth straight win by upending the equally red-hot Pistons 99-95. All five Bucks starters scored double-figures, with MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo finishing with 21 points and six rebounds.

Washington, currently second in the Eastern Conference in scoring, averaging 110.7 points per game, feature five players averaging at least 11 points per game.

The Celtics remain the class of the East, but the Bucks and Wizards are both capable of making noise in the play-offs with the Cavaliers struggling and Boston unproven with this group.

TOWERING TOWNS

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 16 rebounds in a 98-86 win over the Spurs. Towns now has four straight double-doubles, while leading Minnesota (9-5) to seven wins in their last nine games.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid had a monster game in a win over the Lakers. Embiid finished with a career-high 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and a career-best seven blocks.

KINGS, BULLS STRUGGLING

The Kings fell to 1-8 on the road this season. Sacramento were defeated 126-80 by the Hawks. Zach Randolph scored 16 points to lead the Kings, but they shot just 35.2 per cent from the field and 21.6 per cent from three-point range. The Kings have now lost 10 of their last 12 games.

Chicago scored just seven points in the first quarter, leading to an ugly 92-79 loss to the Thunder. The Bulls shot just 34.7 per cent from the field, falling to 2-10.

LEBRON DELIVERS

LeBron James produced a steal and an emphatic slam.

James scored 31 points with eight assists and six rebounds leading the Cavaliers (8-7) to a 115-107 win over the Hornets (5-8).

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Hawks 126-80 Sacramento Kings



New York Knicks 106-101 Utah Jazz



Minnesota Timberwolves 98-86 San Antonio Spurs



Cleveland Cavaliers 115-107 Charlotte Hornets



Milwaukee Bucks 99-95 Detroit Pistons



Washington Wizards 102-93 Miami Heat



Indiana Pacers 116-113 Memphis Grizzlies



Toronto Raptors 125-116 New Orleans Pelicans



Oklahoma City Thunder 92-79 Chicago Bulls



Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Orlando Magic



Philadelphia 76ers 115-109 Los Angeles Lakers

WARRIORS AT CELTICS

Boston, the Eastern Conference leaders, host the Warriors, the leaders out West, trying to protect their 13-game winning streak. Injuries have plagued the Celtics, but stifling defense has helped them win close games. The Warriors have won seven straight games themselves after a rocky start to the season.