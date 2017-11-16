The New York Giants are a train wreck as they sit 1-8 and coach Ben McAdoo called all of the coaches and players together for an honest meeting on Wednesday.

Giants coach McAdoo holds 'honest' meeting with players

It was the team's first day back at practice since a 31-21 loss to the previously winless San Francisco 49ers in week 10 and McAdoo took the opportunity to address some of the big issues they are facing this season, including their ability to finish a game.

"Message to them in the meeting was we had some open conversations, some hard talks, some plain talks, some simple talk, played some film and were brutally honest with each other," McAdoo said, via ESPN.

"We'll see how the players respond. They had a nice day of practice. We also talked about the great opportunity in front of us."

In the meeting, McAdoo called out some players by putting plays on the screen and pointing to what went wrong.

Linebacker Devon Kennard said it was "a good way for everybody to be held accountable for what's going on".

"At some points [efforts were questioned]," Kennard said. "Just guys could have given more effort."

While McAdoo was optimistic of the opportunity ahead, which includes a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie thought the meeting might be too late to repair their losing season.

"I think it would've put guys at a different attention on alert back then, because nobody wants to be called out. I don't care what you say. Nobody wants to have that play up there where you have to come back in the locker room and everybody is looking at you like you're that guy," Rodgers-Cromartie said.

"I think it could've helped if it were done earlier or not, but at least it got done."