76ers, Robert Covington finalizing 4-year contract extension, report says

The 76ers plan to sign forward Robert Covington Friday to a four-year renegotiation-and-extension contract worth $62 million, according to The Vertical.

Part of the deal that will keep Covington under contract through the 2021-22 season will be restructured into the 76ers' allotted cap space this season, with the rest going into the added four years.



Covington's 2017-18 contract will be renegotiated with the #sixers remaining cap space, then he'll receive a 4-year extension worth roughly $45 million, per sources.

Covington has developed into a solid two-way player in recent seasons, averaging at least 12.8 points since the 2014-15 season. Covington entered Wednesday night's game against the Lakers averaging 16.8 points per game.

Finally healthy, the young 76ers (7-6) are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12.