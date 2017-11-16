



Week 11 NFL picks, predictions



Week 11 NFL picks, predictions Try to comfort yourselves about the star players and starting quarterbacks continuing to drop like flies ... by celebrating something of a throwback weekend in Week 11. There are some classic rivalries being renewed that should warm the hearts of old-school fans and make them forget about the usual parade of carts on the field, and how concussion protocols are regressing to the "how many fingers" days. The Rams and Vikings, tied for the second-best record in the NFC, play in Minneapolis. For seven straight years, from 1973-79, one or the other played in the NFC title game, twice facing each other. The Rams are back in their old home in the Coliseum; too bad this game won’t be in the old Met in Bloomington, outdoors, like in the NFL Films montages. Elsewhere around the league (as Brent, Irv and Phyllis used to say), the Patriots and Raiders play in Mexico City, bringing back memories of playoff games past (Tuck Rule, anyone?), and the Eagles and Cowboys give us a taste of Tom Landry, Dick Vermeil, Buddy Ryan and Jimmy Johnson. If you want to throw in the Titans (formerly the Oilers) and Steelers on Thursday night, feel free, but not if you’re from Houston and hold really long grudges. Mike Renfro was inbounds, for what that’s worth. MORE: Week 11 NFL picks against the spread



Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2), Thursday, 8:25 p.m., NBC/NFLN/Amazon Prime



No, Bum Phillips and Chuck Noll ain’t walking through that door, but there’s plenty at stake, albeit on a short week. The Steelers are blowing hot-and-cold again, sweating out the Colts more than they reasonably should have. The Titans have quietly won four in a row, all since getting Marcus Mariota back from a hamstring injury. They also have the AFC South tiebreaker over Jacksonville. They can smell the playoffs. They should not be taken lightly. Prediction: Titans, 23-21



Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Minnesota Vikings (7-2), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox



Who saw this coming before the season, the Rams doing a 180 from the end of the Jeff Fisher regime, the Vikings cruising without their starting quarterback? What the Vikings should worry about, though, is how last week Case Keenum went from unstoppable to a nightmare and back over the course of that game in Washington. The Rams, who had four takeaways and three sacks in Houston last week, can take advantage. Prediction: Rams, 34-27



Washington Redskins (4-5) at New Orleans Saints (7-2), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox



The Saints can start scoreboard-watching, as they’ve climbed to within range of the Eagles and are even with the Rams and Vikings atop the NFC. (Not to mention just ahead of the Panthers.) They need to keep handling their business, and against a team that had no answer for the Vikings on the ground or in the air, they should with their newly-balanced offense. Washington is already in danger of losing sight of the NFC wild-card teams. Prediction: Saints, 33-20



Baltimore Ravens (4-5) at Green Bay Packers (5-4), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS



The word out of Packerland last week after beating the Bears is the offense has adjusted to Brett Hundley. Maybe, although if he has to play without any running backs this week, with his top two getting hurt last week, there’s only so many adjustments they can make. The Ravens better have discovered some offense during the bye week. If Danny Woodhead does return from his opening-day hamstring injury, they might have. Prediction: Packers, 20-12



Detroit Lions (5-4) at Chicago Bears (3-6), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox



The Bears are now in that gray area of being noticeably improved without it showing in their record. That could be a problem for the Lions, who struggled with the Browns longer than they should have and needed some bonehead plays from Cleveland to pull away. Of course, with the John Fox challenge fiasco last week, the Lions might be exactly where they need to be. Prediction: Lions, 23-16



Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) at Cleveland Browns (0-9), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS



The Jaguars tried their very best to give away last week’s game to the Chargers, but they couldn't. Despite Blake Bortles continuing to be Blake Bortles, they're just flat-out better than the Browns. Against this defense, the Browns should really concentrate on not getting DeShone Kizer maimed for life. (Hey, no Joe Thomas, another reminder of what a trash pile this season has been.) Prediction: Jaguars, 24-6



Arizona Cardinals (4-5) at Houston Texas (3-6), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox



The Texans’ defense keeps showing weaknesses, understandable in most instances, not so much in others (that is, they’re very beaten up but should be better than this). It might not matter this week, though, because they might be getting Blaine Gabbert at quarterback, which apparently is good enough for the Cardinals, since they don’t seem to think there are any better options out there. Tom Savage gets to be the marquee quarterback in his game this week, then. Fun. Prediction: Texans, 17-15



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at Miami Dolphins (4-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox



This is the game that was originally scheduled for Week 1, before Hurricane Irma showed up, instead. This is also where the lack of a bye week could start to show itself, because Jameis Winston (among others) is sitting it out again, and because the Dolphins need to get away and forget the last three weeks. Final tally from the Dolphins’ three straight primetime games, which began with them even with the Patriots in the loss column: 0-3, outscored 112-45. Prediction: Dolphins, 20-18



Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) at New York Giants (1-8), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS



The Giants gave Ben McAdoo his … well, not a vote of confidence, but he’s not going anywhere the rest of this season. Now they return to MetLife Stadium, where they lost 51-17 to the Rams last time in the building. The Chiefs are still fifth in the NFL in scoring and yardage, and they are coming off a bye. Andy Reid-coached teams are 16-2 lifetime coming off byes. To be fair, though, it doesn't exactly take Lombardi to figure out how to get his team to beat New York. Prediction: Chiefs, 34-14



Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-6), Sunday, 4:05 p.m., Fox



The Chargers have now lost three times on the final play of the game, including last week in Jacksonville. They also were unsure about having Philip Rivers, who went into concussion protocol after the game. The Bills don’t seem capable of being as bad as they looked against the Saints, except they looked just as bad against the Jets the week before. It didn't happen this way, but the Bills should have thought about getting Tyrod Taylor some help instead of benching him. Prediction: Bills, 23-19



Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) at Denver Broncos (3-6), Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS



All things considered, this is where both teams probably should have expected to be. Hard to believe in hindsight that the Bengals had a playoff win in Pittsburgh in their hands just 22 months ago — but it seems like they’ve replayed the last two minutes of that game on an endless loop ever since. The Broncos don’t have a quarterback, period, and that’s infecting everything else. Only for viewers with strong stomachs. Prediction: Bengals, 22-17



New England Patriots (7-2) vs. Oakland Raiders (4-5), Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS (Mexico City)



To the NFL’s credit, last year’s game in Mexico City turned out to be a great event, with an entertaining game between the Raiders and Texans to boot. This could duplicate or surpass it if both fan bases show up and show out. The Patriots are as motivated as usual and appear to have smoothed out their early-season glitches. The Raiders couldn't be more motivated, hanging around the fringes of the playoff chase but also within view of the AFC West lead despite their terrible recent losing streak. Prediction: Patriots, 33-30



Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Dallas Cowboys (5-4), Sunday, 8:30 p.m., NBC



The debate in Dallas is about who the team misses most: Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith, Sean Lee or Dan Bailey. That all four could miss this one makes the outlook pretty bleak. The Eagles are due for a good test of how they handle success, but odds are they won’t get it in this one. Dak Prescott better brace himself. Prediction: Eagles, 27-13