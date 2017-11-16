Derek Jeter, face of Marlins' new ownership group, talks Giancarlo Stanton

ORLANDO, Fla. — The hedges separating the entranceway to the Waldorf Astoria from the Central Park Gardens next door are tall enough to hide pretty much anyone here in Orlando for baseball’s annual GM meetings, assuming neither Giancarlo Stanton nor Aaron Judge are lurking somewhere on the grounds.

So these hedges hid Derek Jeter as he walked from the hotel lobby to the open gardens, where the assembled media stood awaiting a chance to talk with the face of the new ownership group of the Miami Marlins. Jeter rounded the corner, and the mass of humanity gathered around him, then moved as an amoeba down the walkway and through the covered area toward an opening where the future Hall of Famer was going to speak.

Jeter, holding a bottle of water and wearing a grin on his face, stopped as media members jostled for position and circled around him. The former face of the Yankees knew this feeling well, all eyes on him. He smiled.

“Who’s first?”

For a couple seconds, nobody said anything.

“OK,” Jeter said with a chuckle. “Thanks for coming!”

The questions started. First about being a new owner, about the challenge of taking over a franchise that hasn’t made the postseason since 2003, and then about the financial situation his team faces. Finally, the first question about the slugger whose future is the biggest topic of conversation this offseason came five minutes into the interview scrum.

“Have you spoken with Stanton?”

And we were off. Jeter spoke for 20-something minutes total, mostly about Stanton. The challenge of trading the slugger who hit 59 home runs last year and has $295 million left on his contract is, well, complicated, as I wrote about here.

REPORTER: Have you spoken with Stanton?

JETER: I haven’t.

REPORTER: Do you plan to?

JETER: If there’s a reason to. I think everyone is saying what we’re going to do, what they think we’re going to do. Michael Hill is here, and every organization has a representative here trying to look at ways to improve your organization. That may be through your minor-league system, it may be through trades, could be developing your own. But we’re open to discussions, just like everyone else. If there’s a reason to call, I’ll call. But at this point, there’s no reason to call.

REPORTER: If your goal is to compete and put your best players on the field, does that mean Stanton will be playing right field for you on opening day?

JETER: I don’t know.

REPORTER: But he’s your best player right now, isn’t he?

JETER: Right now, yeah. He’s on our team. I mean, look, everyone’s having these conversations. Giancarlo had a tremendous season. He has a full no-trade clause. I think a lot of this started when he came out and expressed publicly that he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild, and I think that’s when all these rumors started floating around. I can’t tell the future, but Giancarlo has a full no-trade clause.

REPORTER: People have thought about it because it was perceived that, as part of the pursuit of the team, that there are financial implications that have to be dealt with, long-term. And he makes the most money. Is that the wrong assumption, that you have to get financial stuff in order and that means cutting payroll significantly?

JETER: There are some financial things we have to get in order, that’s the bottom line. This is an organization that’s been losing money for quite some time, so we have to turn that around. How we do that, it’s not clear. People are looking at him because he makes the most money, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the move that’s going to be made.

REPORTER: Is there a way to do that that does not involve player salaries? That’s the biggest expense you took on.

JETER: It’s difficult to do, unless you have a lot of corporate sponsors who want to come and be in the stadium and help us increase revenues in other areas, which would be fine. But, yeah, it makes sense. I understand the assumptions. I do. But we have not publicly come out and said we are trading any particular player. If anything, you don’t like to read about your name constantly being in rumors that are going back-and-forth with every organization. You’ll drive yourself crazy. We have not come out and pointed the finger specifically at any one player.

REPORTER: You said some of this comes from from Stanton saying he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild. At some point in time, do you need to share with him your vision for the franchise?

JETER: When the time’s right, we’ll speak. I don’t know how often the owner calls and talks with all the players on the team and shares his vision. I had a close relationship with an owner, but with Hal, I didn’t catch up with him and he didn’t share his vision every single offseason, you know what I mean? Yeah, at some point we’ll have a conversation, but I don’t know when that is.

REPORTER: You said as a player you didn’t like to hear about rumors. Is that a reason to reach out to him?

JETER: No, because if you get into the practice of reaching out to every player every time there’s a rumor, you’d be spending 95 percent of your time on the phone trying to dispel rumors.

REPORTER: But if this was you, six years with the team, face of the franchise, you would want a phone call, wouldn’t you?

JETER: Michael Hill’s been in contact with him. Michael’s spoken with him, and that’s Michael’s job as president of baseball ops. So he has spoken to him. It’s not like it’s radio silence.

REPORTER: I guess what I’m asking, in your similar situation, would you want to hear it from the new owner, though?

JETER: I can’t relate to that, you know what I mean? I had a long-term deal, similar with a no-trade clause, and I knew the Steinbrenners weren’t selling the team, so I didn’t have to worry about it. I was in trade rumors early on in my career but I can’t relate to that.

REPORTER: Is there a point where you need to have some final resolution where he's going to traded or not traded, and part of this franchise going forward?

JETER: You would like that, yeah. But like I said, it’s not like we’ve sat down and said, ‘Listen, we have to trade him.’ We’re exploring options, if opportunities are there. But teams haven’t only reached out about Stanton. They’ve reached out about a lot of our players, about a lot of the players in our organization. But we’ll see. We’d like to take shape of what our team’s going.