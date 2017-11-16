Let's move forward, Acheampong urges World Cup fiasco

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong says the Black Stars must switch focus to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following an unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars brought their Russia 2018 series to a disappointing end on Sunday, playing out a 1-1 home draw with Egypt, who claimed the sole ticket of Group E.

The four-time African champions ultimately finished third on the log, two and six points behind second-placed Uganda and the Pharaohs.

“It was disappointing," Acheampong told Kasapa FM.

"We could not qualify but we must forget about it and move forward.

“We just have to look at the way forward, we have the Afcon qualifiers and that is what we must think about now.

“It was our wish to make it to Russia but unfortunately that couldn’t happen. We must now move [forward].”

It is the first time Ghana miss out on playing at the World Cup since 2006.

Ghana return to action in March next year against Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Acheampong, who recently completed a permanent move to Chinese side Tianjin Teda, failed to earn a call-up for Sunday's fixture.