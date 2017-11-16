News

Sheyi Ojo returns to full training at Fulham

Fulham winger Sheyi Ojo has returned to full first team training at the club following a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for the six weeks.

The Liverpool loanee suffered the setback in the Cottagers 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in an English Championship game on September 29.

And after going through training unscathed, the Anglo-Nigerian could be in line to make an appearance when Slavisa Jokanovic's side welcome Derby County to Craven Cottage this weekend.


The Anglo-Nigerian who has made seven appearances with no goals and one assist in all competitions for Fulham so far this term will be looking to put his injury woes behind him and help the Whites fight for promotion into the English Premier League.

