Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his Belgium team-mates after breaking the country's all-time scoring record with his 31st international goal on Tuesday.

Lukaku thanks team-mates after breaking Belgium record

The 24-year-old has not found the net for club Manchester United since September, but he has been in fine form for Belgium, scoring eight times in his last five appearances.

This latest strike against Japan in Brugge, securing a 1-0 friendly win, gave Lukaku the outright record ahead of Bernard Voorhoof and Paul Van Himst, with the United man then thanking the rest of the Belgium side for their assistance.

"Big thank you to all my team-mates that I [have] had playing for Belgium," he posted on Twitter on Wednesday. "You all helped me since I joined at 16.

"Thank you to my family as well for the support. Glory to God always."

Lukaku scored 11 goals in qualifying for next year's World Cup as Belgium cruised to the top of UEFA's Group H.