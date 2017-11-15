Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. will race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR title race: Championship 4 drivers by the numbers

The rules are simple: The highest-finishing driver will win. There will still be three stages of racing, but in-race points will not be awarded. The remaining four drivers will have their points and playoff points reset to 5,000 for the final race.

Here are the important stats to know about the Championship 4 drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway, via the NASCAR statistical database.

Kyle Busch



1 – Number of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series titles Kyle Busch has won (2015).

1 – Number of wins Kyle Busch has posted at Homestead-Miami Speedway - 2015 (tied for most among the Championship 4 with Kevin Harvick)

2 – Number of top-five finishes Kyle Busch has posted at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

3 – Number of times Kyle Busch has made it to the Championship 4 in the new Playoff format (tied with Kevin Harvick for the most Championship 4 appearances).

5 – Number of wins Kyle Busch has posted during the 2017 season; three during the Playoffs (Pocono-2, Bristol-2, New Hampshire-2, Dover-2 and Martinsville-2)

5 – Number of top-10 finishes Kyle Busch has posted at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

8 – Number of Coors Light poles Kyle Busch posted in 2017 – series-most

11.8 – Busch’s average finish during the entire 2017 season.

12.2 – Busch’s average finish during the first nine races of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

13 – Number of top-five finishes Kyle Busch has posted this season.

14 –Number of stage wins Kyle Busch has posted during the 2017 season.

19.8 – Busch’s average finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

21 – Number of top-10 finishes Kyle Busch has posted during the 2017 season

96.9 – Kyle Busch’s career driver rating at Homestead-Miami Speedway (third-best among the Championship 4).

110.5 – Kyle Busch’s driver rating during the first nine races of the 2017 Playoffs.

279 – Total number of laps led at Homestead-Miami Speedway by Kyle Busch

Kevin Harvick

1 – Number of wins Kevin Harvick has posted at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2014)

2 – Number of wins Kevin Harvick has during the 2017 season; including one during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs – (Sonoma, Texas-2).

3 – Number of times Kevin Harvick has made it to the Championship 4 in the new Playoff format.

6 – Number of stage wins Kevin Havick has posted during the 2017 season.

6.9 – Kevin Harvick’s average finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway – best all-time.

8 – Number of top-five finishes Kevin Harvick has posted at Homestead-Miami Speedway – most all-time.

10.9 – Kevin Harvick’s average finish during the first nine races of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

11.3 – Kevin Harvick’s average finish during the 2017 season.

12 – Kevin Harvick’s career Playoff wins (second to Jimmie Johnson’s 29).

13 – Number of top-five finishes Kevin Harvick has logged during the 2017 season.

14 – Number of top-10 finishes Kevin Harvick has recorded at Homestead-Miami Speedway – most all-time.

22 – Number of top-10 finishes Kevin Harvick has tallied this season.

102.7 – Kevin Harvick’s 2017 driver rating – third-best in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

106.0 – Kevin Harvick’s career driver rating at Homestead-Miami Speedway (best among the Championship 4).

315 – Total number of laps led at Homestead-Miami Speedway by Kevin Harvick (second among active drivers, but first among the Championship 4).

Brad Keselowski

1 – Number of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships owned by Brad Keselowski (2012).

1 – Sunday marks Brad Keselowski’s first appearance in the Championship 4.

2 – Number of top-five finishes Brad Keselowski has posted at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

3 – Number of wins Brad Keselowski has during the 2017 season; including one during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs – (Atlanta, Martinsville-1, Talladega-2).

5 – Brad Keselowski’s career Playoff wins

8 – Number of stage wins Brad Keselowski has posted during the 2017 season.

8.2 – Brad Keselowski’s average finish during the first nine races of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

12.6 – Brad Keselowski’s average finish during the 2017 season.

15.9 – Brad Keselowski’s average finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

15 – Number of top-five finishes Brad Keselowski has logged during the 2017 season.

20 – Number of top-10 finishes Brad Keselowski has tallied this season.

88.5 – Brad Keselowski’s Homestead driver rating – 10th-best in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

95.9 – Brad Keselowski’s 2017 driver rating – sixth-best in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

671 (8.1%) – Total number of fastest laps run by Brad Keselowski in the 2017 season – fourth-best in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

