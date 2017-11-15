Aussie sport stars react with joy to YES vote win

Australia’s sporting landscape has reacted with joy after the ‘YES’ vote won the Same-Sex Marriage postal vote today.
Head of the Australian Bureau of Statistics, David Kalisch, announced that 61. 6 per cent of those who participated in the postal vote wanted to see the law change.
The Senate will be asked later today to support a move to introduce draft laws allowing same-sex marriage on Thursday.
The proposed bill will be debated in both houses of parliament but Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull remains confident the law can be passed before Christmas.
And sporting organisations, clubs and individual athletes have voiced their approval of the result.
RESULT: Australia votes YES on same-sex marriage
Here is just a small collection of people who were overjoyed by this morning’s announcement: