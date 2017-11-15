Aussie sport stars react with joy to YES vote win

Australia’s sporting landscape has reacted with joy after the ‘YES’ vote won the Same-Sex Marriage postal vote today.

Head of the Australian Bureau of Statistics, David Kalisch, announced that 61. 6 per cent of those who participated in the postal vote wanted to see the law change.

The Senate will be asked later today to support a move to introduce draft laws allowing same-sex marriage on Thursday.

The proposed bill will be debated in both houses of parliament but Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull remains confident the law can be passed before Christmas.

And sporting organisations, clubs and individual athletes have voiced their approval of the result.

RESULT: Australia votes YES on same-sex marriage

Here is just a small collection of people who were overjoyed by this morning’s announcement:

It's a YES! 🌈🌈🌈🌈



The Sydney Swans welcome today’s result in the Australian Marriage Law Survey, with a majority of Australians voting YES to #MarriageEquality



📝: https://t.co/HsM0medVUy pic.twitter.com/2G7adzZYXI — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 14, 2017

Love is love. pic.twitter.com/djCOvNi8ui — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 14, 2017

Congratulations to the Australian public on voting #Yes. You've done us proud. #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/hvL8mzmjNF — AUS Paralympic Team (@AUSParalympics) November 14, 2017

Six years ago I said yes to Samantha, today Australia said yes to us. Can’t wipe the smile (and tears) from my face. 🇦🇺🌈❤️#marriageequality pic.twitter.com/eqTwnjWiec — Amy McCann 🌈❤️⚾️ (@amymccann) November 14, 2017

Awesome Australia 🌈🇦🇺❤️💛💚💙💜 so proud #YesForEquality — caseydellacqua (@caseydellacqua) November 14, 2017

Yes! A win for equality🏳️‍🌈 — Kieren Jack (@kjack_15) November 14, 2017

State with largest “Yes” vote: Victoria, home of Margaret Court Arena.



State with second-largest “Yes” vote: Western Australia, home of Margaret Court. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 14, 2017

YES! 🌈❤️ — Nova Peris OAM (@NovaPeris) November 14, 2017

YES AUSTRALIA YES ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — Ella Nelson (@ellanelson200) November 14, 2017