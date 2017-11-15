The Saints are reinforcing their already dominant rushing attack.

Saints sign RB Jonathan Williams off Broncos practice squad, report says

New Orleans on Tuesday signed second-year running back Jonathan Williams off the Broncos practice squad, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

According to the report, the undisclosed deal is for two years and will allow Williams to reunite with Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas after Thomas served as Williams' position coach at Arkansas.

Williams was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2016 draft but was released in September before being signed to the Broncos' practice squad just days later.

Williams, 23, ran for just 94 yards and a touchdown as a rookie but averaged nearly 6 yards per carry while rushing for 121 yards in three preseason games this year.