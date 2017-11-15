Graeme Swann feels there is no harm in sledging during the Ashes series provided England and Australia do not cross the line by showing physical aggression.

No need for Ashes aggression - Swann

There has been no shortage of verbal exchanges between the fierce rivals when battling to get their hands on the little urn over the years.

The upcoming series in Australia is unlikely to be any different and former England spinner Swann has no problem with on-field chat as long as there are no ugly scenes.

He told Omnisport: "You don't have to have aggression towards anyone to win cricket. It's a game. People who buy into that and then believe you do, they're normally not the most intelligent people on the field, I always think.

"Cricket is a game, you enjoy it, enjoy being a part of the Ashes. Of course you might want to be up for the fight and you know, like James Anderson, and let it fire you up but you don't need to be aggressive – physically aggressive – on the field.

"It's the Ashes, enjoy it. I think if you are, and you do that and you make a fool of yourself, you'll look back and be eternally embarrassed by what you did."

Swann added: "There is definitely still room for a good sledge. My favourite was Jimmy Anderson calling Mike Hussey 'Dave' three and a half Test matches until he eventually turned around and went, 'Dave? Jimmy, I'm Mike Hussey. I'm Mike!' Jimmy simply went, 'Sorry Dave'.

"It’s quite clever you see. I like it."



- THE ASHES: It’s All About The Urn - England vs. Australia: Ultimate Cricket Rivalry by Graeme Swann is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £20.00. Out now.