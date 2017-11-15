The Twins snagged the American League's final wild-card spot last season, despite selling some assets before the July 31 trade deadline.

MLB free agent rumors: Yu Darvish reportedly tops Twins offseason wish list

It appears the Twins could now become buyers this offseason as they have already been linked with a number of pitchers this offseason in an attempt to make it deeper into the playoffs next year.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Minnesota is interested in a number of pitchers, with free agent Yu Darvish topping its list.

Darvish went 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched with the Rangers and Dodgers last season. Darvish pitched well early in the postseason but was torched in both his World Series starts, allowing a combined eight earned runs in just 3 1/3 innings pitched.

The Twins, in need of both starting pitching and bullpen help, could be busy this offseason. A cast of promising young talents leads their lineup, but the Twins are in need of a few more arms to team with Ervin Santana.

The report also mentioned Jake Arrieta and Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn as possible targets.

Minnesota has also reportedly shown interest in Reds closer Raisel Iglesias, who managed 28 saves with 92 strikeouts and a 2.49 ERA in just 76 innings last season on a bad Reds team.