Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston missed last week's game against the Jets with a shoulder injury, but coach Dirk Koetter expects his star back on the field at some point this season.

Bucs expect Jameis Winston to play again this season

"I do. From what I know, I do (expect him to play again this season)," Koetter said, via tampabay.com. "But again, it was rest him for two weeks, see where he's at. We talked to multiple doctors. That's what the plan is. There's really nothing to add to that right now.

"I know Jameis is planning on playing again and there's been no discussion between (GM) Jason (Licht), myself of him not playing again. That would all be something that would have to come up in the future.''

Winston left a 30-10 loss to the Saints early two weeks ago, and he hasn't played since. He was completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,920 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions before suffering the injury.

The Bucs (3-6) are last in the NFC South and three games behind the Seahawks for the final wild-card spot. Winston is out this week against the Dolphins.

"Ryan Fitzpatrick will be our starter this week, we know that much because Jameis will be out again this week,'' Koetter said. "And Ryan Griffin will go into the week as a backup. If the opportunity ever presented itself, it would be good while we have this situation to get Ryan Griffin into a game and he's been doing well in practice.

"But it would never be just because we want to see him get into a game. It would have to be the right opportunity and we'll have to see if that ever comes up or not.''