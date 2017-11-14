Melbourne Storm will have home advantage when they face Leeds Rhinos in the World Club Challenge on February 16.

Storm to host Rhinos in World Club Challenge

The clash between the NRL champions and the Super League holders will be staged in Australia for the first time in four years.

AAMI Park will be the venue for only the third World Club Challenge showdown in Australia and the fourth decider between the Storm and the Rhinos.

Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy said: "There's no better venue or city to host a game that decides the world's best rugby league team than AAMI Park and Melbourne – Australia's sporting capital.

"It will be fantastic to see rugby league take centre stage again at AAMI Park, having hosted record Storm crowds and the Rugby League World Cup in 2017."

Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington stated: "Winning the WCC is the ultimate achievement for all Super League and NRL teams and we are excited to be coming to Melbourne to take on the best club team I have seen.

"Leeds Rhinos and Melbourne Storm have been rugby league's two most successful teams over the past 20 years and it's fitting for us to come together for the fourth time in the World Club Challenge.

"Each of the other three games in Leeds have been terrific contests and coming to Melbourne represents our biggest ever challenge. A victory would be the pinnacle in our club's 128-year history."

Wigan Warriors beat Cronulla Sharks in the 2017 showdown at the DW Stadium.