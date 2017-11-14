Allen Iverson to return as BIG3 coach, despite issues last season

News

Allen Iverson is back with the BIG3.

The 3-on-3 league has agreed to take the former NBA star back, but just as a coach, according to an announcement Monday.



The move comes just a few months after Iverson, who was a player-coach in the league last season, skipped one of the league's games without giving a reason.


Allen Iverson issues apology over skipping BIG3 game

It prompted the BIG3 to launch an investigation into his whereabouts, and it was later reported that Iverson was seen gambling in a casino the night before the game.

He apologized for the incident and promised to make it up to fans and the league's founder, rapper and actor Ice Cube.

