Tennessee fans start #FillNeyland campaign after Butch Jones firing

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Now that Butch Jones has been given the boot, Tennessee fans are ready to look towards the future.

A movement has begun on Twitter advocating for fans to #FillNeyland, in reference to Tennessee's Neyland Stadium. It's an initiative to get the team back on its feet as it prepares to host No. 21 LSU Saturday.








#FILLNEYLAND


MORE:
Four recruits decommit from Tennessee after Butch Jones firing

Previously, Vols fans started an #EmptyNeyland campaign, which aimed to keep the stands empty as long as Jones was the coach. They got their wish Sunday, when Jones was fired after a 4-6 season and zero SEC wins.

Brady Hoke has stepped up as the team's interim coach for the final two games of the season.

