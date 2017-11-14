Villarreal’s Bakambu nominated for La Liga Player of the Month

Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu has been nominated for La Liga Player of the Month award for October.

The DR Congo international has been in highflying form for Javi Calleja’s men this campaign after scoring eight goals in 10 league games.

With six goals in four league games in October, Bakambu challenges Barcelona’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Valencia’s Gonçalo Guedes for the award.







