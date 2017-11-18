NFL playoff picture: Steelers strengthen position, Titans let Jags jump them

Which NFL teams are positioned to make the playoffs after the first game of Week 11 on Thursday? How are the seeds looking for division leaders and wild-card hopefuls?

NFL playoff picture: Steelers, Patriots begin to separate in AFC

Based on the standings and taking into account tiebreakers, here are how things are looking in the AFC and NFC going into the Sunday and Monday games:

WEEK 11 NFL PICKS:

Against the spread | Straight up

NFL playoff picture

AFC

No. 1 seed — Steelers (8-2) : First place, AFC North. Pittsburgh rebounded from a Week 10 escape at Indianapolis to throttle Tennessee on Thursday night to open Week 11..That guarantees ithe Steelers will stay ahead of New England going into Week 12 on the strength of a 6-1 conference record. The teams are still headed toward a "winner-take-top-seed" showdown at Heinz Field in Week 15. What's left: vs. GB, at CIN, vs. BAL, vs. NE, at HOU, vs. CLE

No. 2 seed — Patriots (7-2) : First place, AFC East. New England needs to beat Oakland in Mexico City to keep pace with Pittsburgh. With a two-game lead, the division is pretty secure, but the Patriots need to also maintain a distance from Kansas City, the team that beat them at home in Week 1. What's left: at OAK, vs. MIA, at BUF, at MIA, at PIT, vs. BUF, vs. NYJ

No. 3 seed — Chiefs (6-3) : First place, AFC West. Kansas City is back to chasing both top seeds after its bye. The Chiefs can keep the pressure on with Andy Reid coaching against a very favorable remaining schedule. What's left: at NYG, vs. BUF, at NYJ, vs. OAK, vs. LAC, vs. MIA, at DEN

No. 4 seed — Jaguars (6-3) : First place, AFC South. Jacksonville jumped into first place thanks to Tennessee's loss at Pittsburgh. It will stay there by winning as expected at winless Cleveland. An extremely easy schedule is conducive to keeping the Jags rolling into what may be a division championship game in Week 17. What's left: at CLE, at ARI, vs. IND, vs. SEA, vs. HOU, at SF, at TEN

No. 5 seed — Titans (6-4) : Second place, AFC South. Tennessee saw its fourt-game winning streak end and likely will stay here after the weekend. At worst it would fall to No. 6 if Buffalo can beat the Chargers. The Titans have a current 5-4 conference record, while the Bills would be at 4-2 if they are able to pull even. What's left: at IND, vs. HOU, at ARI, at SF, vs. LAR, vs. JAX

MARVEZ: Titans closer to goal of storming South

No. 6 seed — Bills (5-4) : Second place, AFC East. Buffalo has lost two straight games badly to the Jets and Saints, bringing up serious doubt about its contention status, especially with a more talented crowd of teams only a game behind. Nothing is easy the rest of the way, especially with rookie QB Nathan Peterman starting. What's left: at LAC, at KC, vs. NE, vs. IND, vs. MIA, at NE, at MIA

Who's right behind: Ravens (4-5), Raiders (4-5), Dolphins (4-5), Jets (4-6). Miami failed to pull even with Buffalo after it lost at Carolina. Oakland beat the Dolphins and the Jets but lost to the Ravens. It still is the best bet to make the playoffs from this group even with Baltimore ahead for now.

Who's just about out: Browns (0-9), Colts (3-7), Broncos (3-6), Chargers (3-6), Bengals (3-6), Texans (3-6)..You knew about Cleveland and Indianapolis already, but Houston and Denver have bad QB and defensive situations, while Cincinnati and Los Angeles just can't finish to win close games.

NFC

No. 1 seed — Eagles (8-1) : First place, NFC East. Philadelphia enjoyed a bye alone at the top, but also has seen the other three division leaders move within a game of its conference lead. Before bigger-picture things come into play, it first needs to finish business in the East, where the Cowboys' loss was a big break before playing them. What's left: at DAL, vs. CHI, at SEA, at LAR, at NYG, vs. OAK, vs. DAL

No. 2 seed — Vikings (7-2) : First place, NFC North. Minnesota went to Washington and won its fifth consecutive game to also stay two games ahead of both Detroit and Green Bay. What's left: vs. LAR, at DET, at ATL, at CAR, vs. CIN, at GB, vs. CHI

No. 3 seed — Saints (7-2) : First place, NFC South. New Orleans throttled Buffalo to stay ahead of Los Angeles but fell behind Minnesota, to whom it lost in Week 1. The Saints will get a shot at the Rams in Week 12 while they also try to catch the Eagles. What's left: vs. WSH, at LAR, vs. CAR, at ATL, vs. NYJ, vs. ATL, at TB

STEELE: Saints winning in unexpected way

No. 4 seed — Rams (7-2) : First place, NFC West. Los Angeles keeps doing it big with Sean McVay's offense; it has no problems with Houston. Holding the division lead or securing a wild card will still be hard, though, given that no contender has a tougher remaining schedule. What's left: at MIN, vs. NO, at ARI, vs. PHI, at SEA, at TEN, vs. SF

No. 5 seed — Panthers (7-3) : Second place, NFC South. Carolina jumped back over Seattle by beating Miami. It still has a bye left to rev up for the final six weeks. The win over the Falcons in Week 9 looms large for now. What's left: vs. MIA, at NYJ, at NO, vs. MIN, vs. GB, vs. TB, at ATL

No. 6 seed — Seahawks (6-3) : Second place, NFC West. Seattle lost Richard Sherman, but its win at Arizona got it back here after Dallas fell. The Seahawks beat the Rams on the road earlier, so that really helps as they go through a tough closing stretch. What's left: vs. ATL, at SF, vs. PHI, at JAX, vs. LAR, at DAL, vs. ARI

IYER: Seahawks in uncharted territory post-Sherman

Who's right behind : Falcons (5-4), Lions (5-4), Packers (5-4), Cowboys (5-4), Redskins (4-5), Cardinals (4-5). Atlanta has wins over Dallas, Detroit and Green Bay, which can play a big part in allowing it to not totally succumb to the Super Bowl hangover.

Who's just about out : 49ers (1-9), Giants (1-8), Bears (3-6), Bucs (3-6). San Francisco brought the Giants down to its level officially. The Bears and Bucs have gone from one-time playoff sleepers to sleeping until next season.