Liverpool’s Solanke feels blessed with maiden England call-up

Gareth Southgate called up the former Chelsea youngster alongside AFC Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook as the Three Lions prepare for a friendly game against Tite’s men in Wembley Stadium.

The Anglo-Nigerian is in line to make his international debut for England after leading the U-21 side to a 2-0 win over Ukraine on Friday.

Solanke described could not hide the joy with the invitation and has described the feeling as a blessing and honour for him.

“Feel incredibly blessed and honoured to get called up to the @England Senior Squad! Thanks for all the messages!,” Solanke tweeted.

