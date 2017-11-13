Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Injuries played a big role in the top Week 11 fantasy waiver wire pickups. Another Rob Kelley injury (ankle/knee) gave way to Samaje Perine, Aaron Jones (sprained MCL) and Ty Montgomery (ribs) boosted Jamaal Williams' fantasy value, and Matt Forte's (knee) absence let Elijah McGuire come back into the picture in the Jets backfield. Also, Austin Ekeler returns to the report after his second dominant fantasy day this season, and Dontrelle Inman looked pretty good in a Bears uniform this week.
We've still got some rookies looking to make an impact on their teams this season, like Corey Davis and Curtis Samuel, and certain matchups make multiple free agent tight ends and defenses look worthy to start over your current TE or D/ST (see them at the end of the list). Even this late into the season, the waiver wire is still crucial as fantasy teams make their push into the playoffs, so check out our Week 11 waiver wire report to improve your team for next week and beyond.
1
Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
With both Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs) exiting Week 10's game against Chicago early, Williams took over and ran for 67 yards on 20 carries. The results didn't blow anyone away, but Williams could be in line to start next in a statistically favorable matchup against Baltimore. As we saw in Week 10, Green Bay is more than willing to run often if the game is close, so Williams looms as a potential starting option if Jones and Montgomery are out.
2
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots
Mike Gillislee being a healthy scratch in Week 10 is a great sign going forward for Burkhead, who had 13 touches for 63 yards and a score against the Broncos. He still has to compete with Dion Lewis and James White for playing time, but Burkhead has carved out a nice role in the Patriots' offense, and it's likely he'll continue to see close to double-digit touches going forward.
3
Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings
Murray is currently under 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues, but he's most certainly worth a roster spot. Murray and Jerick McKinnon go back and forth each week, and this week Murray took the cake. He led the team with 17 carries and 68 yards and a score, doubling McKinnon in yards and nearly doubling in carries. Murray may be worth a start depending on matchups, but he should definitely be on a roster than free agency.
4
Corey Davis, WR, Titans
The final stats might not show anything spectacular, as Davis caught four passes for 48 yards (and lost a fumble), but Davis led the team with 10 targets and nearly recorded a touchdown if he didn't fumble it inches away from the end zone. Many fantasy circles had kept watchful eyes on the rookie all year, and it appears now he's finally showcasing his potential.
5
Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins
Perine took over as Washington's primary ball carrier after Rob Kelley left because of a leg injury in Week 10. He only ran nine times for 35 yards, but as we've seen earlier this year when Kelley is out, Washington isn't afraid to lean on the rookie (40 carries in Weeks 2 and 3). Chris Thompson will always be involved, but Perine will have value in Week 11 against the Saints if Kelley is out.
6
Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers
Ekeler is proving to be more than just Melvin Gordon's handcuff, posting 119 total yards and two receiving touchdowns in Week 10 against Jacksonville. Ekeler will do most of his damage as a receiver, making him more valuable in PPR leagues, but with Gordon banged up and struggling, it's possible Ekeler could see a few more carries. Either way, the speedy scat-back is someone to watch down the stretch. Don't expect performances like this every week, but Ekeler could have value in the "Danny Woodhead role."
7
Dontrelle Inman, WR, Bears
Inman made his presence felt in his Chicago debut, leading the team in catches (6), yards (88), and tying for the team lead in targets (8). The 6-3 veteran, who came over via trade from the Chargers, has a good chance to be Mitchell Trubisky's top receiver, and while that might not sound too exciting, there's still potential value here, especially in favorable matchups.
8
Elijah McGuire, RB, Jets
Matt Forte sat out with an injury, and the Jets still refuse to let Bilal Powell handle a workhorse share out of the backfield. Powell had just two more carries (10) than McGuire (8), but both couldn't do much on the ground. McGuire added a ton more in the passing game, catching four of seven targets for 36 yards. The Jets are on bye next week, but if Forte continues to miss time, McGuire continues to hold fantasy value.
9
Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers
After a solid Week 9, Goodwin caught one of two targets for 83 yards and a score in Week 10. Primarily a big-play, boom-or-bust guy, Goodwin could carve out a little more consistent value after the bye given the 49ers lack of a No. 1 receiver and the potential promotion of Jimmy Garoppolo.
10
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars
Westbrook has been out all season because of a core muscle injury, but he's expected to return in Week 11. Yes, we thought that in Weeks 9 and 10, but this really does seem like the week. His role is still a bit uncertain with Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns currently hogging targets, but given the hype surrounding Westbrook in the preseason, he could easily find himself busy. He's worth stashing if you have the space.
11
Josh Gordon, WR, Browns
Gordon hasn't played since 2014, but he'll be eligible to return from his suspension in Week 13. It's anyone's guess as to how effective he'll be, but at 26, it's not as if he'll have nothing left in the tank. The fact he plays for the Browns certainly dims his outlook, but with Gordon's talent level, he's worth a stash for the fantasy playoffs just in case.
12
Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens
Woodhead has been out since Week 1 because of a hamstring injury, but he's eligible to return after the Ravens' Week 10 bye. Woodhead has cautioned that he might not be ready, but he should return in time for the fantasy playoffs. Alex Collins and Buck Allen have done admirable jobs in Woodhead's absence, but the veteran should at least function as Baltimore's primary receiving back, giving him plenty of value in PPR leagues.
13
Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins
Although Doctson plays the No. 1 WR slot, he is still second-fiddle to Jamison Crowder. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing in an extremely pass-heavy offense. Doctson had seven targets in Week 11, second-most among WRs, reeling in four for 40 yards. He would've scored a TD if he didn't slip and fall in the end zone, making it a second straight week he nearly scored a TD.
14
Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
Maybe we should give up on Rawls, who never seems to do much with his chances, but he did operate as Seattle's No. 1 back in Week 10, totaling 39 yards on 12 touches. If Eddie Lacy (groin) is out again, Rawls will see another 10-15 touches against the Falcons in Week 11, making him a worthwhile flex play.
15
Damien Williams, RB, Dolphins
Williams started for the Dolphins in Week 9, but he ultimately had two fewer carries and 55 fewer rushing yards than Kenyan Drake. Still, Williams made his presence felt as a receiver, catching all six of his targets for 47 yards and a TD. Drake might have outplayed him in the first game of the post-Jay Ajayi era, but it's clear Williams will continue to be involved and could easily outproduce Drake on any given night.
16
Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers
Samuel didn't make it crystal clear, but it appears that he will be operating as the Panthers' second WR after Kelvin Benjamin's trade. He caught three of his five targets for only 23 yards in Week 9, but it was enough to be second among all WRs.
17
Trey Burton, TE, Eagles
Burton performed well in Zach Ertz's absence in Week 9, and if Ertz is out again after Philadelphia's bye, Burton would be in position to post TE1 numbers against the Cowboys.
18
Marcedes Lewis, TE, Jaguars
Lewis has popped up for a few good games this year, and in a Week 11 matchup against the Browns, he's in position to have another one.
19
Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
Fleener has been a disappointment again this year, but a home matchup against a Redskins defense that entered Week 10 allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to TEs should help get him on track.
20
Jermaine Gresham, TE, Cardinals
Gresham showed in Week 10 that he will be a big part of the Cardinals offense with Carson Palmer out. Arizona's Week 11 opponent, Houston, entered Week 10 allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to TEs, so this could be another big week for Gresham.
21
David Njoku, TE, Browns
Njoku scored earlier this year against the Ravens, who have had problems with TEs for much of the season. If you can stomach using a Browns player in Week 11, Njoku might be your best bet to pay off.
22
Arizona Cardinals D/ST
Arizona's ownership has dipped down to 46 percent in Yahoo leagues, but expect it to rise sharply for Week 11's game against Tom Savage and the Texans.
23
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Cincinnati has been the definition of an "average" D/ST this season, but you can still use it in favorable matchups. Week 11's game in Denver qualifies.
24
Miami Dolphins D/ST
The Bucs offense has been a mess this year, so Miami, who's still one of the better defenses at limiting points, could have some value in Week 11.
25
Green Bay Packers D/ST
The Packers defense hasn't been anything special this year, but the Ravens offense has been very prone to turnovers. If you're in a bind, you could do worse than the Packers at home in this matchup.