‘It would be great to be the best in Africa’ – says Victor Moses

Victor Moses is hoping to win the 2017 BBC Africa footballer of the year award having been shortlisted for the prize following his striking outing for Chelsea last season.

The wing-back was nominated along Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the award.

Moses played a major role as Antonio Conte’s men won the English Premier League title last season. Besides, he helped the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup in Russia and the forward is thrilled with the achievement and hoping to cart home the prestigious prize.

“I am very proud and delighted. It’s been a great year for me so far. We won the League, we got to the FA Cup final,” Moses told club website.

“I really enjoyed the season last year and I’m very happy with how it went. I want to continue in that way.

“I must have done well (to have been nominated for the award). I have worked so hard to be among the nominees and I guess they saw that. I played a vital part in our league win, and I am pleased with the way things have been going recently.

“It would be great to win an award and be the best in Africa. It would mean a lot to me. It is something I would keep for the rest of my life, and it would be like a dream come true. We will see the outcome.”