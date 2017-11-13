News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Struggling Aussies on the ropes in Joburg
Struggling Aussies set to suffer landmark loss

NASCAR results at Phoenix: Matt Kenseth spoils Chase Elliott's title hopes with late pass

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Chase Elliott was in position for a shocking first win to advance to the championship race next Sunday, but Matt Kenseth had other plans.

NASCAR results at Phoenix: Matt Kenseth spoils Chase Elliott's title hopes with late pass

NASCAR results at Phoenix: Matt Kenseth spoils Chase Elliott's title hopes with late pass

Kenseth, who is without a ride next season, passed Elliott with nine laps remaining and held on for the win, dashing Elliott's only hope to win and advance. Thanks to Kenseth's late pass, Brad Keselowski advanced to the title race along with Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr.

Elliott took the lead away from Kenseth after wrecking Denny Hamlin out of the race with just under 50 laps to go.

Seeking payback from Martinsville, Elliott battered Hamlin's bumper with 43 laps to go, likely causing a tire rub to Hamlin's left-front. Hamlin slammed into the wall on on Lap 274, causing considerable damage to the No. 11, ending his day. Elliott led until Kenseth, 45, took the lead on Lap 303.

Elliott finished second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones and Kevin Harvick.

Jimmie Johnson's quest for record eighth championship ended with just one lap remaining in Stage 2. Johnson cut a tire and crashed in Turn 4 on Lap 149, bringing out the first caution flag of the day. Johnson entered the race in last in the playoff standings and needed a win to advance to the championship race at Homestead. He'll will have to wait until next season to surpass NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty on the all-time championships list with eight titles.

Fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 10th in his second-to-last Cup Series race of his career. Earnhardt, winless since taking the checkered at Phoenix in 2015, will have an emotional week ahead of him as NASCAR says goodbye to another icon.

Kyle Busch


MORE:
Watch: Chase Elliott gets revenge as Denny Hamlin wrecks out of championship contention
| Jimmie Johnson's quest for record 8th championship ends with wreck at Phoenix

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series results from the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix

  1. Matt Kenseth
  2. Chase Elliott
  3. Martin Truex Jr.
  4. Erik Jones
  5. Kevin Harvick
  6. Jamie McMurray

    7. Fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 10th in his second-to-last Cup Series race of his career. Earnhardt, winless since taking the checkered at Phoenix in 2015, will have an emotional week ahead of him as NASCAR says goodbye to another icon.

  7. Kyle Busch


    8. MORE:
    Watch: Chase Elliott gets revenge as Denny Hamlin wrecks out of championship contention
    | Jimmie Johnson's quest for record 8th championship ends with wreck at Phoenix

  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  9. Aric Almirola
  10. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  11. Ty Dillon
  12. Joey Logano
  13. Clint Bowyer
  14. Austin Dillon
  15. Paul Menard
  16. Brad Keselowski
  17. Ryan Blaney
  18. Daniel Suarez
  19. Kasey Kahne
  20. Ryan Newman
  21. Kurt Busch
  22. Michael McDowell
  23. AJ Allmendinger
  24. Landon Cassill
  25. Danica Patrick
  26. DJ Kennington
  27. Matt DiBenedetto
  28. David Starr
  29. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  30. Joey Gase
  31. Corey LaJoie
  32. Derrike Cope
  33. David Ragan
  34. Kyle Weatherman
  35. Denny Hamlin
  36. Cole Whitt
  37. Chris Buescher
  38. Trevor Bayne
  39. Jimmie Johnson
  40. Kyle Larson

Back To Top