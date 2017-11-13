Giants vs. 49ers: Score, results, highlights from Week 10 game in Santa Clara

Sunday's Giants-49ers game at Levi's Stadium of course had no effect on the NFL playoff picture. New York and San Francisco entered Week 10 with a combined record of 1-16, with the Giants being arguably the most disappointing team in the league in 2017 given their preseason outlook.

Giants vs. 49ers: Score, live updates from Week 10 game in San Francisco

They somehow became even more disappointing during their 31-21 loss to the previously winless 49ers.

The good news for New York ... kind of: It's one step closer to the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Considering events of the last couple weeks, the Giants suddenly are the team more likely to draft a quarterback in April. The 49ers are set with Jimmy Garoppolo, who reportedly won't start for San Francisco until Week 12 against Seattle.

Check out all the stats and highlights from the 49ers' win over the Giants on Sunday.

Giants vs. 49ers: Score, results, highlights

Giants: 21

49ers: 31

FINAL: Giants vs. 49ers box score

TOUCHDOWN, Giants (1:02 - 4th): The Giants got a garbage-time touchdown with a 14-yard Eli Manning touchdown pass to Roger Lewis. Orleans Darwka picked up the 2-point conversion with a rush up the middle. 31-21, 49ers

TOUCHDOWN, 49ers (9:19 - 4th): The Giants' defense was a total mess in the second half against the 49ers. Matt Breida scored the first rushing touchdown of his career from 33 yards out to extend San Francisco's lead. Robbie Gould made the PAT. 31-13, 49ers

TOUCHDOWN, 49ers (14:53 - 4th): 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard used a nifty scramble to beat the Giants' defense to the end zone and score on the first play of the fourth quarter, extending San Francisco's lead. Robbie Gould made the PAT. 24-13, 49ers



CJ with the wheels on the TD run #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/wuuQlDw864

INJURY: Giants tackle D.J. Fluker was ruled questionable to return with a knee injury. (Fluker later returned to the game.)

INJURY: Giants linebacker Kelvin Sheppard was ruled questionable to return with a groin injury.

TURNOVER (7:44 - 3rd): Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon tipped C.J. Beathard's pass to himself and intercepted it at his own 25-yard line. The 49ers had driven 54 yards into Giants territory before the pick.



Welcome Back @Oliviervernon54!! OV with the INT and the #NYGiants take over pic.twitter.com/lgAC0D3ATJ

INJURY: Giants tackle Justin Pugh was ruled questionable to return with a back injury.

TOUCHDOWN, 49ers (0:28 - 2nd): 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard found tight end Garrett Celek for a 47-yard touchdown, yet another big play from the Sean Francisco offense. Robbie Gould made the PAT. 17-13, 49ers

TOUCHDOWN, Giants (2:08 - 2nd): Eli Manning found tight end Evan Engram for a 9-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive and take the lead back for the Giants. Aldrick Rosas made the PAT. 13-10, Giants



Perfect pass.



Perfect pass.

Eli finds @EvanEngram in the back of the end zone for SIX. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/BRyJVTrB4y

TOUCHDOWN, 49ers (7:59 - 2nd): The 49ers made the Giants pay for their turnover when C.J. Beathard found Marquise Goodwin for an 83-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the drive. Robbie Gould made the PAT. 10-6, 49ers

TURNOVER (10:12 - 2nd): 49ers defensive end Ronald Blair beat Giants tackle Justin Pugh and sacked Eli Manning, who tried to underhand a throw but ended up fumbling. Eric Reid recovered the fumble for the 49ers at their own 15-yard line. The fumble was confirmed upon replay review.

TURNOVER: (11:44 - 2nd): One play after being flagged for holding, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk fumbled after a catch on a short pass from C.J. Beathard. Linebacker Curtis Grant recovered for the Giants at their own 43-yard line.



WATCH: @_CurtisGrant14 picks up the loose ball to set up this #NYGiants drive! pic.twitter.com/OY59hxyINJ

FIELD GOAL, Giants (1:07 - 1st): Aldrick Rosas made a 42-yard field goal to give the Giants the lead after a six-play drive that went 40 yards. 6-3, Giants

FIELD GOAL, Giants (7:23 - 1st): Aldrick Rosas made a 47-yard field goal to cap a 10-play Giants drive on their first possession of the game. 3-3, tie game

FIELD GOAL, 49ers (12:40 - 1st): Robbie Gould made a 43-yard field goal to cap the 49ers' opening drive, which was highlighted by a 28-yard Carlos Hyde run on the first play from scrimmage. 3-0, 49ers

Giants vs. 49ers live updates