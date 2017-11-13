Julian Draxler insists that PSG have no issues with Neymar, amid reports of tension in the club's dressing room.

Draxler: Lots of bulls*** is written about Neymar

PSG broke the world transfer recored to sign the Brazil international from Barcelona in the summer, and he has since scored 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions, as well as providing nine assists.

Neymar 13/2 UCL top scorer

However, reports have suggested that several of PSG's players are upset with the way Neymar is overindulged, having already fallen out with fellow forward Edinson Cavani over penalty taking duties.

Draxler, though, maintains that there is no ill will towards the forward.

"It is normal that many things are written about a superstar like Neymar, also lots of bulls***," he told reporters.

"He's a very polite and nice guy who knows how important he is for the team. For a player like him it is okay to demand privileges. No one at PSG is jealous or angry with him. We are happy that he is with us."

Neymar has formed a close understanding with Kylian Mbappe at PSG, the teenager shining in Paris since his initial loan move from AS Monaco.

MORE:

Danilo grabs chance, Neymar frustrated - Five talking points from Japan 1-3 Brazil

| He feels good here – Mbappe adamant Neymar is happy at PSG

| Julio Cesar: Neymar's the best in the world... Messi's from another planet!

| What is Neymar's net worth and how much does the PSG star earn?



Mbappe has scored six goals in 14 games, and Draxler's Germany will face off against the 18-year-old on Tuesday when France travel to Cologne.

"We already joked in the PSG dressing room," Draxler said. "I said that we will win, though he thinks that Germany is a bit overrated."