Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with DWI.

Arkansas QB Cole Kelley arrested on DWI charge

Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said in a statement released by the school he was informed of the incident.

"We are gathering all information from the proper authorities and will make a determination upon review of that information," the statement said, via SECCountry.

Kelley, a 20-year-old redshirt freshman, was pulled over around 4 a.m. and booked at 8:47 a.m. in the Washington County jail in Fayetteville, Ark., and charged with DWI and careless driving. He was released at 11:46 a.m., according to jail records.

MORE:

2018 NFL Draft watch: Marquee matchups help sort out top prospects

| Butch Jones out as Tennessee coach amid disappointing season, report says



The 6-7, 271-pound Louisiana native completed 3 of 10 pass attempts for 36 yards and an interception in Saturday's 33-10 loss at LSU. Kelley has thrown for 1,038 yards with eight eight touchdowns and four interceptions for the Razorbacks, who are 4-6 with just a 1-5 mark in SEC play.

Kelley has a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 15.