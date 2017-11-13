Hummels: I've never seen anything like France's depth

Germany defender Mats Hummels has never seen anything like the depth France have at their disposal.

World champions Germany face France on Tuesday in a friendly, with both teams considered among the favourites to win next year's World Cup in Russia.

Germany beat France in the quarter-finals en route to glory at the 2014 World Cup, but Les Bleus gained revenge in the last four at Euro 2016, only for the tournament hosts to lose 1-0 to Portugal in the final.

France have benefited from seemingly having a conveyor belt of young talent coming through the ranks and Bayern Munich centre-back Hummels is extremely impressed by their strength in depth.

"They have an incredible breadth of young players, I've never seen anything like that at the level," Hummels told Bild am Sonntag.

"We have that too, but in terms of standing, the young players, they are one step further.

"A sensational team and a top favourite for the tournament. Even if two people fail, they have people to pick from at every position, which is really fascinating."