FC Pune City stayed back in India to prepare for the 2017-18 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL 2017: FC Pune City results in pre-season

New coach Ranko Popovic was roped in after differences arose between former manager Antonio Habas and the club management. Popovic’s side has conducted their pre-season training in the city of Pune.

5-02 30/10/2017 East Bengal 2-1 Win2-14-12-2



The Stallions so far have played four pre-season games, of which they've won three and drawn one.

MORE:

ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos’ Miguel Portugal - FC Pune City have very good players

| ISL 2017: Pune City apologise to FC Goa for Pradhyum Reddy's scathing comments on Sergio Lobera



In their latest pre-season encounter, they took on fellow ISL rivals Chennaiyin FC in a closed-doors match and were held to a 2-2 draw. Marcelinho scored for the hosts first after which Bodo equalised for Chennaiyin. Gurtej's own goal would put the visitors in the lead for a period of time before Diego Carlos' equaliser.

The Pune-based outfit kick off their tournament against the Delhi Dynamos at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune on November 22.