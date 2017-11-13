ISL 2017: FC Pune City results in pre-season

FC Pune City stayed back in India to prepare for the 2017-18 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).
New coach Ranko Popovic was roped in after differences arose between former manager Antonio Habas and the club management. Popovic’s side has conducted their pre-season training in the city of Pune.
|Chennaiyin FC in Thailand
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
5-0
The Stallions so far have played four pre-season games, of which they've won three and drawn one.
In their latest pre-season encounter, they took on fellow ISL rivals Chennaiyin FC in a closed-doors match and were held to a 2-2 draw. Marcelinho scored for the hosts first after which Bodo equalised for Chennaiyin. Gurtej's own goal would put the visitors in the lead for a period of time before Diego Carlos' equaliser.
The Pune-based outfit kick off their tournament against the Delhi Dynamos at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune on November 22.