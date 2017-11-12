Jermaine McGillvary scored twice as England eased to a 36-6 win over France to progress to the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.

McGillvary at the double as England ease through

Wayne Bennett's side, who face Papua New Guinea in the last eight, raced out of the blocks to assert their authority early on in Perth.

It looked to be a direct response to the criticism that followed the lacklustre 29-10 win over Lebanon last time out, with England seeking to rack up a more impressive score.

Gareth Widdop, playing at full-back, opened the scoring after two minutes, with Stefan Ratchford, James Graham, Mark Percival and John Bateman getting in on the act in the first half.

France did manage to get off the mark before the interval as Benjamin Garcia side-stepped Tom Burgess to cross the whitewash.

McGillvary – included after being cleared of biting in the Sydney showdown with Lebanon – got both of his tries in a second half during which England laboured, but ultimately got the job done.

Bennett brought in Percival, Kevin Brown and Mike McMeeken, resting the likes of Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins and Elliott Whitehead.

England were soon ahead, Widdop taking advantage of an overlap on the left before converting his own score.

Ratchford's try was confirmed after a review from the TMO over his grounding of the ball, but Graham's effort was clear cut as England piled on the points.

After Percival raced over to make it 22-0, Widdop missed his kick to provide some small mercy to France, who nonetheless conceded again as Bateman crossed.

Garcia took advantage of some sloppy defending to ensure France would not be whitewashed, a fate they also avoided against Australia.

A France fumble at the start of the second half handed England possession and McGillvary capped a swift move to add another try.

But the underdogs dug in for a solid 20 minutes before McGillvary powered over in the corner to break their resolve with what proved to be the final score.

In Sunday's other two matches, Papua New Guinea thrashed the United States 64-0, while Ireland overcame Wales 34-6 in what was both sides' last involvement in this year's tournament.